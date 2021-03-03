Business News of Wednesday, 3 March 2021

Source: 3 News

Irrigation farming is game changer in agric sector – Engineer-turned farmer

Mercy Sampomaa Boateng, a 31-year old Engineer-turned Crop and Livestock farmer, has noted that the irrigation system of farming is the way to go in Ghana.



Sampomaa Boateng who owns 180 acres of land noted that this method ensures all-year farming because the overreliance on rainfall to grow crops is drastically reduced.



Six years ago she started her Okauni Farms.



A switch from a part-time engineering job to a full-time agribusiness has been fulfilling, she said while sharing her story as part of a Mastercard Foundation partnered Media General’s initiative to celebrate young women in Agriculture.



“With my farming, I do everything beautiful and nice, everything is sophisticated but I try to veer off what is supposed to be the norm. Because ideally, for most of the time the things that I wanted to do you will always be told that you can’t do that here because that there is a certain period that you can only grow some plants," she added.



