IoD-GH pushes for good corporate governance

Business News of Monday, 19 April 2021

Source: thebftonline.com

President of the Institute of Directors Ghana, Rockson Dogbegah, is advocating good corporate governance in order to change the conduct of businesses in Ghana for the better. The need to place emphasis on getting quality people to be in charge of affairs for good corporate governance, according to him, is critical.



Addressing a virtual induction ceremony of some 42 new members into the institute, Mr. Dogbegah emphasised the necessity of nurturing more professionals to play important roles in the boardrooms and in management positions. According to him, “The world is getting sophisticated and high-quality human resource is becoming the number-one tool to turnaround companies and countries”.



Mr. Dogbegah bemoaned, however, that proper corporate governance is unfortunately rare in this part of the world, adding that “both companies and governments only pay lip-service to this all important enabler. And this can only bring retrogression”.



The new inductees increased the total number of members of the institute to 1,192 after successfully going through effective monitoring and training in corporate governance.



Mr. Dogbegah has charged directors of organisations to be ambassadors for corporate governance, as well as for members to be aware of some key highlights of the New Companies Act…. and also to always be abreast with new reforms.



The President of the Institute of Directors further urged inductees and other members who participated in the virtual meeting to therefore consider themselves as not just advocates, but crusaders of good corporate governance.



“You must be shining examples, and also seek to convert as many people as possible to be advocates and practitioners of good corporate governance. As directors, it is important to be aware of some key highlights of the New Companies Act that you must comply with,” he admonished.



The Institute provides corporate governance services in the areas of training for new and old board members, and helps organisations to perform board performance appraisals. It also provides sustainable directors to serve on both public and private sector boards, and advocates for good corporate governance through policy interventions and reforms.