Business News of Tuesday, 1 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Investors have shown interest in Cape Coast airport – Aviation Minister

Joseph Kofi Adda, Aviation Minister

The Minister for Aviation, Joseph Kofi Kowe Adda has revealed that investors have expressed interest in partnering with government to construct the Cape Coast Airport in the Central Region.



The proposed Cape Coast Airport has been greeted with mixed reactions.



Some believe that the project is a mere political promise but others have welcomed the move.



Speaking on PM Express, Aviation Minister Joseph Kofi Adda said the project has attracted potential investors.



“We have had quite a number of interested partners who have come to discuss with us. If you go to the Central Region, it is considered to be the tourism hub of Ghana,” he said.



Mr. Adda justified the airport project stating that a feasibility study into the construction is currently ongoing.



“But how quickly do you get there? Should one drive three hours through the traffic at Kasoa to get there or should it take 10 to 15 or 30 minutes to get there by air? Should our school kids even sit on a bus for so long? How many times do we have an accident on the way? These are all opportunities for business people to decide.”



Background



The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) announced at its manifesto launch that it will build a harbour and an airport in Cape Coast in its second term.



However, the promise has divided opinions among Ghanaians, with some insisting the town does not need an airport at the moment.



Mr. Adda has defended the government’s promise to construct an airport in the Central Regional capital, Cape Coast.



On proposals to rather dualise the road network to the Central Region instead of providing the airport, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Yofi Grant, is of the view that such arguments are not well-grounded, adding that the alternative is more expensive.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.