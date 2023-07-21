Investigate illegal collection of taxes on GRA's behalf - ChaLoG to EOCO

Business News of Friday, 21 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Chamber of Local Governance (ChaLoG) has petitioned the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) to investigate what it termed an illegal lodgment of government funds into the account of a private company - Digital City Solution Limited (DCS).



ChaLoG maintained that GRA is being used as a decoy by the aforementioned private company for the collection of property rate tax.



This, ChaLoG said was in contravention of the Financial Administration Act, 2003 (Act 654) and the Financial Management Regulations, 2019 (L.I 2378)



In the petition to EOCO sighted by GhanaWeb Business, it said, “ChaLoG’s investigation has however revealed that the myassembly.gov.gh payment platform account is on the contrary, being managed by DCS and NOT GRA."



“As a consequence, DCS is the entity engaged in the collection and receipt of payment of all property rate taxes (government funds) in sharp contrast of what the GRA made Ghanaians to believe...against this background, your office is being petitioned to thoroughly investigate this matter,” it added.



But it would be recalled that in March this year, it was announced that the collection of property rates was going to be done by the Ghana Revenue Authority.



This was because of the lack of capacity by the Assemblies to maximize collection.



What is property tax?



Property tax or property rate is a real estate tax that is calculated on the assessed value of the property.



In Ghana, it is known as the property rate and is governed by the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936).



What will be taxed?



This tax applies to immovable structures such as houses, apartments, estates, a mall, skyscraper shops and any other immovable property.



ESA/NOQ



Read ChaLoG's new press statement below;







Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:







