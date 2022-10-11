Invest in your staff to help your brand grow - Esther Ofosuhene to businesses

Business News of Tuesday, 11 October 2022

President of CXP Ghana, Esther Dokuwaa Ofosuhene, has entreated all businesses to invest in their staff.



She explained that how the staff of a company are treated and trained helps push the brand of the company to a higher feat.



Speaking to GhanaWeb on the sidelines of CXP Ghana programme in Accra, Esther Ofosuhene called on business owners to empower their staff for them to give out their best.



"There is nothing like bad staff. You always have good staff, it’s all about how you train them and if they understand the role they play in delivering customer experience," she told GhanaWeb.



"If they understand the value, they are supposed to deliver…we need to invest in our staff. It’s not always about the money, it’s about how staff is treated, it’s about training, and empowering them to deliver on the values and promises that your brand has to offer," she added.



She stated that customer satisfaction was key to the growth of any business.



