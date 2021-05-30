Invest in technology, value addition instead of attacking China for exporting cocoa - Agyinasare

Business News of Sunday, 30 May 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Bishop Charles Agyinasare, the Founder and General overseer of the Perez Dome Chapel has said Ghanaians do not have to attack the Chinese for venturing into the cocoa sector.



Rather, find new ways in making the agricultural sector improve.



In his view, what Ghanaians have to do is adopt new technologies to meet the changing trends of farming in the country instead of attacking them.



Delivering a sermon on Sunday, May 30, 2021, on the theme ‘The Anointing for Impact” the man of God showed his congregation a video of how a Chinese farmer used technology in harvesting cocoa.



He said he has never seen anything like what the farmer was doing.



The man of God averred that for all these years we have used only one approach in harvesting and preserving our cocoa as compared to what China is doing today.



Bishop Agyinasare said he was so impressed at the way the Chinese were investing their cocoa.



He challenged our engineers in Ghana to create innovations and technology for the cocoa sector to thrive in Ghana.



He stated that we need to move away from using cutlass in breaking our cocoa to an era where we can use technology.



Ghanaians he said complain about how foreigners have come and taken over our things “but if you are there and you are not seeing,” then the foreigner will surely see the value in what you have not seen and move ahead of you.



He said we need men with the anointing to create solutions for our education, government, family, religion, economy, media, arts, entertainment, and sports.



These seven pillars he added are pillars we need anointing for so we can have the knowledge and understanding to create innovations to build our society.



News about China exporting cocoa to Belgium has got several Ghanaians expressing worry that it could be a threat to Ghana’s position as the world’s second-largest cocoa beans exporter.



Some persons are of the view that China with capital and technology, will out compete Ghana and other African countries who are top producers.



But Bishop Agyinasare wants Ghana to invest in technology and value addition to make our cocoa sector better.



The first batch of 500 kg of the China cocoa beans, worth 3,044 euros (about $3,600), was produced in Xinglong, a township of Hainan with a tropical climate.