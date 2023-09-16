Intra-Africa passenger growth to drive demand for more aircraft – Boeing

Business News of Saturday, 16 September 2023

Source: aviationghana.com

Fast-growing intra-regional and domestic networks are expected to drive African traffic growth of 7.4%, the latest Boeing Commercial Market Outlook 2023 has forecasted.



This, the American aircraft manufacturer predicts, will lead to doubling of Africa’s commercial jet fleet over the next 20 years to 1,550 aircraft.



Randy Heisey, Managing Director of Commercial Marketing for Middle East and Africa at Boeing noted that: “African carriers are well-positioned to support intra-regional traffic growth and capture market share by offering services that efficiently connect passengers and enable commerce within the continent.”



“We forecast an increase in the average aircraft size and seats per aircraft for the African fleet, as single aisles, like the Boeing 737 MAX, will be the most in demand for the continent,” he added.



African aviation traffic has recovered at a strong pace in 2023 led by pent-up demand and economic growth driven by higher global commodity prices. African airline flights are currently 8% above pre-pandemic levels. Africa’s above global average, long-term annual economic growth of 3.4%, combined with increasing rates of urbanization and a growing middle-class population, will continue to drive Africa’s long-term traffic demand, according to Boeing.



Economic and growth Initiatives such as the African Continental Free Trade Area and Single African Air Transport Market are expected to further stimulate trade and intra-regional connectivity.