Internet outage: All subsea cables from Ghana to Europe still out of service – NCA explains

Business News of Saturday, 16 March 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has stated that all four subsea cables from Ghana to Europe through Cote d’Ivoire and Senegal are out of service - the reason for the nationwide internet outage.



A statement from the authority explained that the cable landing service providers in Ghana (ACE, MainOne, SAT-3 and WACS) were completely cut off from international data services.



"As at the time of this update, all four (4) subsea cables from Ghana to Europe through Cote d’Ivoire and Senegal are still out of service. The Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and subsea cable landing service providers continue to work with international partners within the sub-region whose cables have not been impacted by the current outage to provide some connectivity while troubleshooting and restoration work progresses.



“Additionally, the MNOs are also leveraging on local caches (like content from the Ghana Internet Exchange (GIX) and other local in-house caches), to provide efficient data services.



“The NCA continues to monitor the situation and is working around the clock with MNOs, subsea cable landing service providers and all relevant stakeholders to provide timelines when available, with regards to full restoration of data services,” portions of the statement read.



Read full NCA statement below:



