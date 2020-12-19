Business News of Saturday, 19 December 2020

International tourism in Ghana projected to drop by 64% due to pandemic – Report

International tourism in Ghana is projected to decrease by 64 percent by the end of this year, according to figures released by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA).



The projection is a result of the coronavirus pandemic, its associated lockdowns and border closures.



The development however comes after Ghana in 2019 received 1.1 million international tourists due to the ‘Year of Return’ initiative and its activities.



The Tourism Authority’s figures on the hand showed that as at October 2020, 300,000 international tourists were received in Ghana with the figure anticipated to increase to 400,000 by end of this year.



Though there is often an increase in tourism-related activities during the Christmas festive period, the coronavirus pandemic has rendered it rather difficult for an influx of international tourists into Ghana as earlier anticipated.



The pandemic has also railed the operations of travel and tour agents, airlines, hotels and resulted in some pay cuts and job losses in the services sector.



To address this year’s shortfall in international tourism, the GTA has disclosed it has partnered with the Ghana Events Organizers Association in a bid to roll out some activities to enhance the sector.



With the adherence and enforcement of COVID-19 protocols in place, the partnership along with the events are anticipated to lift tourism figures up before the end of 2020.

