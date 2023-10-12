Interest rates to stay higher for longer – World Bank chief warns

Business News of Thursday, 12 October 2023

World Bank President Ajay Banga has expressed concern about the protracted period of high interest rates and their potential impact on global investments during a press conference on the second day of the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank in Marrakech, Morocco.



Speaking at the conference, President Ajay Banga indicated that interest rates are likely to remain at higher levels for an extended period, which could complicate investment decisions for companies worldwide.



Banga also highlighted the extraordinary challenges faced by central banks as they attempt to guide their economies towards a stable and ‘soft landing.’



He mentioned that ongoing global conflicts and geopolitical tensions, such as wars, have made it exceedingly difficult for central banks to implement effective monetary policies.



This statement comes in the wake of rising concerns about the stability of the global economy, with financial markets and businesses closely monitoring interest rate developments. The prolonged period of higher interest rates could impact borrowing costs, business expansion and investment decisions, creating a complex environment for corporations and investors.



As the head of the World Bank, Banga’s remarks carry weight in the financial and economic communities. The World Bank plays a crucial role in supporting countries’ economic development and stability, making its President’s observations particularly significant in guiding global economic strategies.



It remains to be seen how the world’s financial markets and policymakers will respond to these concerns in the coming months.