Intercity STC assures passengers of safety

Business News of Sunday, 25 December 2022

Source: GNA

The Intercity Transport Coaches (STC) has reiterated its commitment to the comfort of passengers during their journey and their safe arrival at their destination before, during, and after the Christmas festivities.



Mr Kodwo Barnes, the STC Manager of the Tema Zone, told the Ghana News Agency that consistently STC had delivered the safest, most comfortable, and most reliable road transportation.



“We have, over the years, built a highly motivated and competent workforce, especially the drivers’ ability to manage and conveniently ensure safety on the road to meet the aspirations of all stakeholders,” he said.



Mr Barnes said STC had revamped its fleet with modern vehicles for the comfort of commuters and reclaimed its position as the preferred choice of transportation from one point to the other.



“Road safety is a non-negotiable option; at STC all drivers periodically undertake refresher training at our Driver Training School to ensure they follow professional driving tenets”.



Lack of regular maintenance of vehicles had been a major contributory factor to road crashes and so STC had made maintenance its priority, he said.



“Before a bus is loaded it undergoes routine checks to ensure that it is in good shape and every fault is fixed.”



On the security of passenger, Mr Barnes said security officers accompanied the drivers while most of the drivers had been trained to ensure maximum safety during their journeys.



“On health grounds the STC buses are regularly fumigated to avoid infections while air fresheners are fixed in them to prevent bad odour,” he said.



Mr Charles Kakraba, a staff at the Tema Terminal of the STC, in charge of passengers’ luggage, emphasized the strict compliance to loading requirements to ensure luggage is was not misplaced or mishandled.



The parcel office also put tags on items to be delivered for easy identification and delivery to right the recipients, he added.