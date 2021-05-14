Interbank Board: Exchange rate for May 14

Business News of Friday, 14 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On the interbank board today May 14, 2021, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.7278 and a selling price of 5.7336 as compared to last Wednesday’s trading of a buying price of 5.7282 and selling price of 5.7340.



It is trading against the Pound Sterling at a buying price of 8.0740 and a selling price 8.0826 as compared to last Wednesday’s trading of a buying price of 8.0957 and a selling price of 8.1044.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.9162 and a selling price of 6.9230 as compared to last Wednesday’s trading of a buying price of 6.9623 and a selling price of 6.9685.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4076 and a selling price of 0.4080 as compared to last Wednesday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4088 and a selling price of 0.4090.



Nigeria’s Naira is trading at a buying price of 71.6282 and a selling price of 71.6736 as compared to last Wednesday’s trading of a buying price of 71.6215 and a selling price of 71.6215.



And the CFA is trading at a buying price of 94.7504 and a selling price of 94.8436 as compared to last Wednesday's trading of a buying price of 94.1317 and a selling price of 94.2156.