Business News of Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Interbank Board: Exchange rate for May 11

On the interbank board today May 11, 2021, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.7282 and selling price of 5.7340 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 5.7287 and a selling price of 5.7345.

It is trading against the Pound Sterling at a buying price of 8.0957 and a selling price of 8.1044 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 8.0145 and a selling price of 8.0231.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.9623 and a selling price of 6.9685 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 6.9594 and a selling price of 6.9663.

The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4088 and a selling price of 0.4090 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4069 and a selling price of 0.4073.

Nigeria’s Naira is trading at a buying price of 71.6215 and a selling price of 71.6215 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 71.3413 and a selling price of 71.5263.

And the CFA is trading at a buying price of 94.1317 and a selling price of 94.2156 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 94.1615 and a selling price of 94.2548.

