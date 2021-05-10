Interbank Board: Exchange rate for May 10

Business News of Monday, 10 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On the interbank board today May 10, 2021, the Ghana Cedi started the 20th trade week on the interbank market at a buying price of 5.7287 and a selling price of 5.7345 as compared to last week Friday’s trading of a buying price of 5.7289 and a selling price of 5.7347.



It is trading against the Pound Sterling at a buying price of 8.0145 and a selling price of 8.0231 as compared to last Friday’s trading of a buying price of 7.9512 and a selling price of 7.9597.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.9594 and a selling price of 6.9663 as compared to last Friday’s trading of a buying price of 6.9063 and a selling price of 6.9131.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4069 and a selling price of 0.4073 as compared to last Friday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4030 and a selling price of 0.4034.



Nigeria’s Naira is trading at a buying price of 71.3413 and a selling price of 71.5263 as compared to last Friday’s trading of a buying price of 71.6738 and a selling price of 71.6895.



And the CFA is trading at a buying price of 94.1615 and a selling price of 94.2548 as compared to last Friday’s trading of a buying price of 94.8861 and a selling price of 94.9795.