Interbank Board: Exchange Rate for May 6

Business News of Thursday, 6 May 2021

On the interbank board today May 6, 2021, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the US dollar at a buying price of 5.7289 and a selling price of 5.7347 as compared to yesterday’s buying price of 5.7291 and a selling price of 5.7349.



It is trading against the Pound Sterling at a buying price of 7.9672 and a selling price of 7.9758 as compared to yesterday’s buying price of 7.9480 and a selling price of 7.9566.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.8766 and a selling price of 6.8834 as compared to yesterday’s buying price of 6.8850 and a selling price of 6.8924.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.3987 and a selling price of 0.3991 as compared to yesterday’s buying price of 0.3951 and a selling price of 0.3955.



Nigeria’s Naira is trading at a buying price of 71.4418 and a selling price of 71.7279 as compared to yesterday’s buying price of 71.4759 and a selling price of 71.5003.



And the CFA is trading at a buying price of 95.2955 and a selling price of 95.3897 as compared to yesterday’s buying price of 95.1711 and a selling price of 95.2733.