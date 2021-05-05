You are here: HomeBusiness2021 05 05Article 1251997

Interbank Board: Exchange Rate for May 5

On the interbank board today May 5, 2021, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the US dollar at a buying price of 5.7291 and a selling price of 5.7349 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 5.7293 and a selling price of 5.7351.

It is trading against the Pound Sterling at a buying price of 7.9480 and a selling price of 7.9566 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.9179 and a selling price of 7.9264.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.8850 and a selling price of 6.8924 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 6.8924 and a selling price of 6.8992.

The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.3951 and a selling price of 0.3955 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.3956 and a selling price of 0.3960.

Nigeria’s Naira is trading at a buying price of 71.4759 and a selling price of 71.5003 as compared to yesterday’s buying price of 71.5467 and a selling price of 71.5676.

And the CFA is trading at a buying price of 95.1711 and a selling price of 95.2733 as compared to yesterday’s buying price of 95.0773 and a selling price of 95.1711.

