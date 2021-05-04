Interbank Board: Exchange Rate for May 4

Business News of Tuesday, 4 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On the interbank board today May 4, 2021, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the US dollar at a buying price of 5.7293 and a selling price of 5.7351 as compared to last week Friday’s buying price of 5.7288 and selling price of 5.7346.



It is trading against the Pound Sterling at a buying price of 7.9179 and a selling price of 7.9264 as compared to last Friday’s buying price of 7.9740 and a selling price of 7.9825.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.8924 and a selling price of 6.8992 as compared to last week Fridays’ s buying price of 6.9315 and a selling price of 6.9383.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.3956 and a selling price of 0.3960 as compared to last Friday’s buying price of 0.4012 and a selling price of 0.4032.



Nigeria’s Naira is trading at a buying price of 71.5467 and a selling price of 71.5676 as compared to last Friday’s buying price of 71.4587 and a selling price of 71.4954.



And the CFA is trading at a buying price of 95.0773 and a selling price of 95.1711 as compared to last Friday’s buying price of 94.5415 and a selling price of 94.6342.