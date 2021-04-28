Interbank Board: Exchange Rate for April 28

Business News of Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On the interbank board today April 28, 2021, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the US dollar at a buying price of 5.7288 and selling price of 5.7346 as compared to yesterday’s trading of buying price of 5.7278 and selling price of 5.7336.



It is trading against the Pound Sterling at a buying price of 7.9711 and a selling price of 7.9796 as compared to yesterday’s buying price of 7.9623 and a selling price of 7.9708.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.9212 and a selling price of 6.9286 as compared to yesterday’s buying price of 6.9132 and a selling price of 6.9293.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.3989 and a selling price of 0.3992 as compared to yesterday’s buying price of 0.4021 and a selling price of 0.4026.



Nigeria’s Naira is trading at a buying price of 71.6021 and a selling price of 71.6021as against yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 71.5437 and a selling price of 71.5647.



The CFA is trading at a buying price of 94.6738 and a selling price of 94.7750 as compared to yesterday’s buying price of 94.6643 and a selling price of 94.7108.



And the Japanese Yen trading at a buying price of 0.0528 and a selling price of 0.0529 as compared to yesterday’s buying price of 0.0530 and a selling price of 0.0531.