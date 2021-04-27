You are here: HomeBusiness2021 04 27Article 1244041

Business News of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Interbank Board: Exchange Rate for April 27

On the interbank board today April 27, 2021, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the US dollar at a buying price of 5.7278 and selling price of 5.7336 as against yesterday’s trading at a buying price of 5.7280 and a selling price of 5.7338.

It is trading against the Pound Sterling at a buying price of 7.9623 and a selling price of 7.9708 as at yesterday’s trading at a buying price of 7.9322 and a selling price of 7.9407.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.9132 and a selling price of 6.9293 as against yesterday’s trading, at a buying price of 6.9132 and a selling price of 6.9200.

The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4021 and a selling price of 0.4026 as against yesterday’s trading at a buying price of 0.4011 and a selling price of 0.4015.

Nigeria’s Naira is trading at a buying price of 71.6021 and a selling price of 71.6021as against yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 71.5437 and a selling price of 71.5647.

The CFA is trading at a buying price of 94.6643 and a selling price of 94.7108 as compared to yesterday’s buying price of 94.7915 and a selling price of 94.8847.

And the Japanese Yen also remained the same as Friday’s, trading at a buying price of 0.0530 and a selling price of 0.0531.

