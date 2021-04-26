Interbank Board: Exchange Rate for April 26

Business News of Monday, 26 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On the interbank board today April 26, 2021, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the US dollar just as Friday’s trading, it remained unchanged. It is trading at a buying price of 5.7280 and a selling price of 5.7338.



It is trading against the Pound Sterling at a buying price of 7.9322 and a selling price of 7.9407 as compared to last Friday’s trading at a buying price of 7.9270 and a selling price of 7.9355.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.9132 and a selling price of 6.9200 as compared to last Friday’s buying price of 6.8853 and a selling price of 6.8921.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4011 and a selling price of 0.4015 as compared to last Friday’s buying price of 0.4005 and selling of 0.4009.



Nigeria’s Naira is trading at a buying price of 71.5437 and a selling price of 71.5647 as compared to last Friday’s buying price of 71.2645 and a selling price of 71.5420.



The CFA is trading at a buying price of 94.7915 and a selling price of 94.8847.



And the Japanese Yen also remained the same as Friday’s, trading at a buying price of 0.0530 and a selling price of 0.0531.