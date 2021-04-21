You are here: HomeBusiness2021 04 21Article 1238617

Interbank Board: Exchange Rate for April 21

On the interbank board today April 21, 2021, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the US dollar at a buying price of 5.7285 and a selling price of 5.7343, the trading price remains the same as yesterday.

It is trading against the Pound Sterling at a buying price of 7.9884 and a selling price of 7.9970 as compared to yesterday’s trading of 8.0119 for buying and a selling price of 8.0205. The unit rate has slightly dropped today.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.9015 and a selling price of 6.9083 as compared to yesterday’s trading of 6.8902 buying price and a selling price of 6.8976. This has also seen a slight increase in the unit rate.

The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4033 and a selling price of 0.4017 as compared to yesterday’s trading of 0.4020 and a selling price of 0.4024.

Nigeria’s Naira is trading at a buying price of 71.1345 and a selling price of 71.3979 as compared to yesterday’s trading of 71.2740 and a selling price of 71.4485.

And the Japanese Yen also remained the same as yesterday at trading at a buying price of 0.0530 and a selling price of 0.0531.

