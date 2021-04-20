You are here: HomeBusiness2021 04 20Article 1237813

Interbank Board: Exchange Rate for April 20, 2021

On the interbank board today April 20, 2021, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the US dollar at a buying price of 5.7285 and a selling price of 5.7343.

It is trading against the Pound Sterling at a buying price of 8.0119 and a selling price of 8.0205.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.8902 and a selling price of 6.8976.

The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4020 and a selling price of 0.4024.

Nigeria’s Naira is trading at a buying price of 71.2740 and a selling price of 71.4485.

And the Japanese Yen is trading at a buying price of 0.0530 and a selling price of 0.0531.

However, the cedi is expected to remain stable against the dollar for the week.

