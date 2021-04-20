Interbank Board: Exchange Rate for April 20, 2021

Business News of Tuesday, 20 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On the interbank board today April 20, 2021, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the US dollar at a buying price of 5.7285 and a selling price of 5.7343.



It is trading against the Pound Sterling at a buying price of 8.0119 and a selling price of 8.0205.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.8902 and a selling price of 6.8976.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4020 and a selling price of 0.4024.



Nigeria’s Naira is trading at a buying price of 71.2740 and a selling price of 71.4485.



And the Japanese Yen is trading at a buying price of 0.0530 and a selling price of 0.0531.



However, the cedi is expected to remain stable against the dollar for the week.