Intellectual Property: CopyGhana to help authors, writers obtain royalties on digital

Business News of Sunday, 2 July 2023

Source: GNA

Asare Konadu Yamoah, Chairperson of CopyGhana, a literary Reproduction Rights Oragnisation, says the Organisation is working to ensure that authors and writers obtain royalties from digital works used on campuses.



He said, hitherto, they were able to get some revenue from the photocopying of their books on campuses, however, with the advent of digital innovations, students were transferring the materials digitally, hence the need for a change in approach.



Yamoah said this at a workshop by CopyGhana and its partners on Collective Rights Management for Text and Image Based Works in Ghana.



He stressed that the introduction of digital technology had brought a lot of innovations in the use of right holder’s works at the tertiary level, saying it was incumbent on them to explore how to advance the interest of the rights holders.



Yamoah said their resolve was not to impede students or other users having access to the works but aid authors and publishers to derive their legitimate income from their works to motivate them to create more.



Madam Diana Asonaba Dapsang, Deputy Minister of Justice and Attorney General, in a speech read on her behalf, said protection of intellectual property rights had become more crucial since it did not only foster creativity and innovation but also drove economic growth and social development.



“By safeguarding the rights of our creators, we send a powerful message to the global community that Ghana is a nation that values and respects the creative endeavors of its people,” she noted.



She said the Ministry was reviewing current copyright laws to ensure that they aligned with international standards while also addressing the unique needs of the creative industries.



The Deputy Minister urged CopyGhana and its partners to work together to develop effective strategies to combat online piracy and protect creative works in the digital domain.



“As we navigate the digital age, we must also address the unique challenges posed by the online world.”



“The internet has revolutionised how we create, consume, and share content. While it presents unprecedented opportunities, it also exposes our creators to new risks,” she noted.