Business News of Friday, 27 November 2020

Source: Goldstree Business

Integration of SSNIT number, Ghana Card near completion

Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT)

Beginning next year, all Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) numbers will be integrated with the National Identification System (Ghana Card).



This implies that “your social security number will be your national ID number”, Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said.



He made this known yesterday when he addressed the nation on the current state of the Ghanaian economy.



Already, works on the integration have reached an advanced stage and it is expected to be finalised before end of year for its implementation in 2021.



This is part of concerted efforts aimed at digitising the Ghanaian economy to ensure optimum benefits to the business community.



Aside this integration, passport, Tax Identification Number (TIN), bank account, SIM cards, Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority, among others will also be integrated.



The Vice President also noted that this integration exercise will broaden the country’s tax net, especially those in the private sector.



“Currently, Ghana has less than three million people having TIN. This is expected to increase the people covered under the tax net from less than three million to 15 million”, Dr. Bawumia noted.

