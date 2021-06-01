Insurance College beacon of hope and development – Commissioner of insurance

Business News of Tuesday, 1 June 2021

• The Commissioner Dr Justice Ofori has said that the insurance college will serve as a tool for the development of the country



• He cut the sod for the construction of the insurance college in Aburi



• The institution will train students in insurance management



The Commissioner of Insurance, National Insurance Dr Justice Ofori, has stated that the nation’s premier insurance training institution Ghana Insurance College, has over the years shown dedication and enhance quality in insurance education.



He said the institution could be used to foster development following the numerous achievements it has chalked over the years in training in insurance management.



Speaking at a sod-cutting ceremony for the commencement of work on the ultra-modern campus of the institution at Adamrobe, a suburb of Aburi in the Akwapim South Municipality of the Eastern Region, the Commissioner noted that the institution is a “beacon of hope” and could be used as a tool to ensure national development.



“The commencement of the construction of the ultra-modern campus has to be a cherished dream of the college and today’s sod-cutting ceremony brings that dream one step closer to being fulfilled. The real work starts today and we have to even work harder to achieve the dream”



“With the initiation of local chartership by the college and the commencement of other initiatives, the time is right for the college to deepen its root in the insurance sector,” he stated.



Meanwhile, the Director of GIC Richard Okyere has stated that the establishment of the new campus will foster and facilitate the training of insurance practitioners in the country.



He said the training edifice will address the challenges of the college and also serve as a training centre that will be of critical importance to the economy and Ghana’s insurance industry.



“With the absence of a fitting training edifice worthy for an important sector of our economy is the most worrying. Currently, the college occupies a few rooms within the NIC building which is woefully inadequate for a reputable college such as ours. It is therefore gratifying to witness this all-important event, the sword cutting ceremony for the construction of a world-class Professional Training Centre, envisioned more than a decade ago”.



“When completed, the immaculate edifice will be a home of excellence for the advancement of best practice and cutting-edge professional insurance training centre serving Ghana and the West African Sub Region”, he elaborated.