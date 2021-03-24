Initiate policies to save poultry sector – Poultry farmers to government

Business News of Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Source: Starr FM

Poultry Farmers in the country have called on the government to initiate policies that will help to streamline the poultry business in order to save the sector from collapsing.



According to them, the lack of appropriate policies to streamline the poultry sector by the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) has been identified as the major factor threatening the survival of Ghana’s poultry sector.



Ashanti regional branch chairman of the Poultry Farmers Association Boris Baidoo named the high cost of feed and annual shortages of maize as factors that continue to chase farmers out of the business worsening the country’s unemployment ratio.



Speaking to GHOne News, Boris Baidoo pleaded with the government to initiate new policies through broader consultation with the sectors player.



While enumerating the challenges facing the sector, he commended the Agric ministry for the planting for food initiative.



He said the sector for the past four years never experienced a maize shortage. But entreated the ministry to build more wheelhouses in the maize growing communities to check the export of maize to neighbouring countries.



Mr Baidoo further pleaded with Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia who is head of the economic management team to initiate policies that will revive the poultry sector.