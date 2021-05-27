Information Ministry to promote businesses of young entrepreneurs – Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah hints

Business News of Thursday, 27 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

•Mr Oppong-Nkrumah said the initiative is to help young businesses grow and promote a social course



•He said three major categories will be targeted and it will mainly focus on the youth



•He noted that this will create a platform for the youth to sell their goods to the world



The Information Ministry has made available its social media handles to be used for the promotion of business innovations and activities of social entrepreneurs in the country.



The project known as ‘Amplified’ is seeking to give entrepreneurs a large platform to exhibit their work and promote the social course.



The Minister for Information Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah has been speaking about the concept of the programme which also highlights social issues at getting results.



“Three categories of things that we have elected to link this platform to be 1. Young Entrepreneurs, 2. People who are doing social protection programmes for social programming and then 3. People who are involved in some sort of mentorship or youth development.”



“So there are a lot of young people who doing interesting entrepreneurial stuffs and as part of this project, what we are going to do is ask any one of them who is interested in showcasing to world or amplifying to the world, to just simply put in an application then we just use our platforms to amplify him or her so that a lot more people can also see or hear or even experience what we are doing and deal with them on that level,” he said in an interview with JoyNews monitored by GhanaWeb.