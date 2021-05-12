Inflation rate drifts into single digit of 8.5 per cent in April

Business News of Wednesday, 12 May 2021

Source: GNA

The rate of inflation drifts into a single digit in April at 8.5 per cent from 10.3 per cent the previous month.



The rate represents a decline of 1.8 percentage points in the rate recorded in March.



Month-on-month inflation between March 2021 and April 2021 stood at 1.5 per cent.



Government Statistician Professor Samuel Annim who announced the rate said Food inflation was 6.5 per cent down from 10.8 per cent in March while non-food inflation inched up to 10.2 per cent from 10 per cent the previous month.



"Food contributed 33.8 per cent to overall inflation, the lowest since the rebate in 2018," he said.



Inflation for locally produced items was 8.7 per cent while imported items were 7.4 per cent.



On a regional basis, inflation ranged between two per cent in the Upper West Region and 12.1 per cent in Greater Accra Region.