Inflation eases to 38.1% in September 2023

Ghana’s inflation for the month of September declined to 38.1 percent from an earlier 40.1 percent earlier recorded in August 2023.



The latest figures released by the Ghana Statistical Service on October 11 showed food inflation, which is a major driver of the national inflation decline to 49.4 percent from an earlier 51.9 percent recorded in August 2023.



The figure for non-food inflation was pegged at 29.3 percent for September from 30.9 percent recorded in August.



Meanwhile, inflation for locally produced items stood at 37.3 percent while that of imported items was around 39.9 percent.



The Consumer Price Index measures the overall change in consumer prices based on a representative basket of goods and services over time.



