Business News of Wednesday, 15 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Inflation drops to 52.8% for second consecutive month in 2023

The Ghana Statistical Service has announced a second consecutive fall in the country's inflation rate for February 2023.

According to the Service, the month recorded an annual inflation of 52.8% from an earlier 53.6% recorded in January this year.

Government Statistician, Prof Kobina Annim attributed the decline to the relative stability of the local currency in recent months and a drop in global oil prices which has helped contain costs.
 
He made this known when he addressed journalists on March 15, 2023.