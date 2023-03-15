Inflation drops to 52.8% for second consecutive month in 2023

Business News of Wednesday, 15 March 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The Ghana Statistical Service has announced a second consecutive fall in the country's inflation rate for February 2023.
According to the Service, the month recorded an annual inflation of 52.8% from an earlier 53.6% recorded in January this year.
Government Statistician, Prof Kobina Annim attributed the decline to the relative stability of the local currency in recent months and a drop in global oil prices which has helped contain costs.
He made this known when he addressed journalists on March 15, 2023.