Ghana’s monthly inflation declined for a third consecutive time from 38.1 percent recorded in September to 35.2 percent in October 2023.



Recent figures released by the Ghana Statistical Service attributed the drop in inflation to general price levels of food items for the period.



Government Statistician, Professor Kobina Annim said the recent development signals a decline towards a disinflation path.



