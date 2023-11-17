Inflation, 2024 budget, unauthorized MTOs, others that made headlines this week

Business News of Friday, 17 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

This week in business, the Ghana Statistical Service said inflation for October dropped to 35.2% from 38.1% in September 2023.



Also, the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has expressed his optimism about the prospects of the 2024 budget he calls the “Nkunim” budget.



According to him, this budget being the last budget to mark the end of the tenure of the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, is tailored with inputs from the various stakeholders that matter.



He noted that the budget is set to advance the country on the path of fiscal consolidation and growth that began a year ago.



The government has introduced several tax waivers to be implemented in the 2024 fiscal year.



The government is committed to lowering taxes and working with the Ghana Revenue Authority to increase the tax net.



Watch the latest edition of BizHeadlines below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.