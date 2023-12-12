Industries need climate fund for full adaptation to sustainable solutions - Chemical Engineer

Business News of Tuesday, 12 December 2023

Source: thebftonline.com

In an era when climate change is one of the most pressing issues globally, it has become necessary for government to set up a fund that industries can fall on in order to fully adapt to sustainable climate solutions, Chemical Engineer and Managing Consultant of Blue Alliance, Michael Ampeh Boateng, has intimated.



Such action, according to him, will enable the companies to make certain changes and save energy and cost, as well as the environment.



“We need advocacy, we need policy. The industries need some sort of funds for them to rely on to make changes. This change that you make helps you save money and also save the earth at the end of the day. The report’s objective is for industries to work toward saving energy; work toward reducing their emissions; and work toward saving costs.



“So far, from what we saw, we thought we were doing well; but there is a need to do a lot more work when it comes to education and advocacy. There is also need for policy,” he said in an interview on the sidelines of a report presentation by the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) on the chemical industry in Ghana.



The ‘Training and Advisory Activities on Climate Protection for Chemical Industries in Ghana’ falls under the Climate Action Programme for the Chemical Industry implemented by GIZ.



Ghana is one of three focus countries of the global CAPCI project, together with Argentina and Thailand. In the project’s first part, CAPCI activities in Ghana included a baseline study and two national stakeholder dialogues on chemistry and climate change, as well as experts from Ghana participating in a training and study visit to Germany.



In the second part, CAPCI activities concentrated on capacity building and training, as well as support for companies in designing efficient mitigation measures. The activities of CAPCI Ghana were carried out by the Energy Service Centre of Association of Ghana Industries, and closely coordinated with the GIZ’s energy and climate cluster and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as a partner.



The project focused on surveying Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions reduction; energy audit and resource use efficiency; and a GHG emissions reduction roadmap for industries.



Even though the study uncovered a good degree of awareness among respondents concerning climate change and its effects, the report indicated that a small number of manufacturing companies in Ghana have a climate protection policy consistent with UNEP’s Guidelines of Sustainable Chemicals. According to the report, 72 percent of respondents under the study indicated that their facilities did not have such a policy. 78 percent also indicated that their facilities do not have any system in place to track greenhouse gas emissions.



However, the bulk of respondents also expressed interest in technologies for energy efficiency and best practices in their operations.



The report further noted that addressing challenges in the low-carbon chemical industry requires a multi-faceted approach involving policy enhancements, targetted awareness campaigns, collaborative initiatives, technological innovations and skills development.



The study recommended companies to invest in enlightening decision-makers about guidelines and stimulating training programmers on climate change policies. Aside from financial support to industries, the report urged government to integrate climate change policies into sustainability strategies and regularly update practices; build capacity of stakeholders; as well as invest in research and innovation among others.