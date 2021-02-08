Business News of Monday, 8 February 2021

Source: GNA

Indian High Commissioner urges SMEs to be more innovative to attract investors

Sugandh Rajaram, India High Commissioner to Ghana

Sugandh Rajaram, India High Commissioner to Ghana, has urged Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) to be more innovative to help boost their attraction to foreign investors.



Briefing the media on the last day of a five-day official tour of the Eastern Region, he indicated that the region had lots of business potentials and called for standardisation of the packaging to attract investors.



Mr Rajaram said Ghana was seen as the center of political and economic stability in West Africa and added that Indian businesses were ready and prepared to invest in local enterprises to improve the local economy of the country.



He assured that once the COVID-19 situation was stabilised, Indian investors would begin to form partnerships and collaborations with Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) sector to expand job opportunities to further deepen the bilateral relations between the two countries.



He thanked the people of Eastern Region for the wonderful love showed him during his visit, especially Mr Eric Kwakye Darfour, outgoing Regional Minister, who accompanied him throughout his duty tour.



Mr Kwakye Darfour noted that Ghana and India since time immemorial had always stood for each other and expressed hope that the friendly bilateral relationship between both countries would continue.



He later visited the Royal Senchi and Volta International hotels and the Akosombo Dam to assess areas of possible investment and inspected works on the Tema-Akosmbo-Mpakadan railway system being undertaken by an Indian construction company.