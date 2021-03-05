Business News of Friday, 5 March 2021

Source: GNA

Independence Day cancellation slows down African-made wears in Sunyani

An African print seller

Traders engaged in smock and other African-made wears in Sunyani on Friday expressed worry about poor sales due to the cancellation of this year’s Independent Day celebration.



They told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) market survey at the Sunyani Central Business District (CBD) on Friday that the cancellation of the celebration of the 64th Independence Day had affected their businesses.



Sales in African print, beads, smock, headscarf, they said had received poor patronage as compared to last year.



Mrs Grace Quaye noted sales in the products had always been attractive during celebrations but regretted this year’s cancellation had had a huge toll on their businesses.



“Demand for our clothes is always high during independence day celebrations because many customers prefer to buy and wear them on such occasions. The situation is different this year and sales are extremely bad.



“I used to sell more than 10 pieces of African wear and at least four smocks every day on such occasions but this time customers don’t even bother to ask the prices”, she added.



Madam Susana Aryee, a dealer in beads and headscarf noted she had lost most of her customers including; foreigners because of the COVID-19.



“Our only hope was to make sales in this year’s Independence Day celebration only to hear that the government has cancelled the celebration."



“In such occasions many foreigners come to patronage our products but sales are not good at all this season”, she stated.