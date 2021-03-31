Increase local content in oil, gas industry – Energy Minister to Petroleum Commission

Business News of Wednesday, 31 March 2021

Source: Class FM

Energy Minister Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh has charged the Petroleum Commission (PC) to increase the level of local content in Ghana’s oil and gas industry.



As Minister, Dr Prempeh noted that he is in a good position to protect the interests of the government, and for that matter, Ghanaians and assured the commission of his support to them to ensure that entities that come to do business in Ghana deal fairly.



The Minister was also pleased to learn that that various projects such as sponsoring welders to attain world class certification are ongoing.



“I am confident of the strong leadership at PC and looking forward to bolder actions from you,” Dr Prempeh stated.



The Minister who is also the Member of Parliament for Manhyia said these when a team from the Petroleum Commission, led by its Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Egbert Faibille Jnr, met with him and his team at the ministry to provide an update on their activities in the petroleum upstream sector, and also to discuss some of their pertinent challenges.