Inaugural 3i Africa Summit to spearhead Fintech growth to open in May

The government of Ghana will host the inaugural 3i Africa Summit taking place in Ghana from May 13 to 15 May 2024 at the Accra International Conference Centre.



The summit which is anchored on the theme ‘Unleashing Africa’s Fintech and Digital Economic Potential’ is a fintech festival which seeks to drive Innovation, Investment and Impact for Africa’s Fintech and financial services sectors.



In a joint statement issued by the Bank of Ghana and Development Bank Ghana, it noted that the 3i Africa Summit is an initiative jointly developed by the Bank of Ghana, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, Development Bank Ghana, and supported by Elevandi.



"It aims to spearhead transformative discussions, address key growth and investment opportunities and explore how market players in the financial ecosystem are leapfrogging in digital transformation and pioneer the much-needed dialogues and actions to drive Africa’s Fintech growth," it noted.



It added that the summit will further present a platform for policy discourse, global alignment of intellectual resources, entrepreneurial endeavours, and investment networking.



The 3i Africa Summit will also host a list of attendees, including various Heads of State, key policymakers, investors and leaders from the financial services sector across Africa and beyond.



Ministers of Finance and Communications whose ministries the summit will impact the most are expected to grace the event.



Also in attendance will be the AfCFTA Secretary-General, Wamkele Mene, the Governor of the Central Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison, Heads of Multilateral organizations, Heads of Diplomatic missions, the main stakeholders, heads of industry associations and organizations.



