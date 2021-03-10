Business News of Wednesday, 10 March 2021

Inadequate infrastructure cause of Africa’s inability to process petroleum - Tampuli

Hassan Tampuli, Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority, Hassan Tampuli, has stated African continent is battling with the production of petroleum products because of the lack of infrastructure even though there are a few used for the refinery.



Speaking at the 2021 Ghana International Petroleum Conference (GhIPCON) held virtually in Accra, Mr. Tampuli indicated that despite private companies investing in equipment, more needed to be done.



“Africa suffers an acute infrastructure deficit in the petroleum downstream industry…majority of the refineries from the continent are small, old, and inefficient leading to Africa not being able to produce enough petroleum products to meet our demand.”



Mr Tampuli lauded the likes of Nigerian business mogul Aliko Dangote “refreshing” massive investment in the 650,000 barrels per day refinery in Nigeria which has caught the attention of the world.



In his words, “This private-sector initiative has given hope to other African countries on the viability of investing in the large refinery. It is expected that the refinery once operational will enhance intra-regional trading of indigenous petroleum products in the sub-region. We however recognize ongoing development in some countries in the sub-region including the enabling environment created by Togo”.



The NPA boss called on African countries to emulate the move in order to confront the challenges hampering a boost of the petroleum sector.



The two-day programme is expected to end on March 11, 2021. GhIPCON is designed to actively bring to the fore the petroleum industry’s perspective and guidance on issues of governmental and regulatory policy as well as best practices for the advancement of the industry, not only in Ghana but across the sub-region and beyond.