Business News of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Source: GNA

Improved Technical Capacity positions Ghana's MICE industry - EMPAG

Theresa Ayoade, EMPAG President and Chief Executive Officer for Charterhouse Productions

Mr Kojo Poku, the Vice President of the Events and Meeting Professionals Association of Ghana (EMPAG), says the nation's improved technical capacity for business events, has set the industry on the right path for growth.



The technical capacity for business events is also known in the tourism industry as 'Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions/Events (MICE)'.



He said this at a webinar session organised as part of the 'Graphic Do Ghana Travel Festival' with support from EMPAG, says a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency by EMPAG.



The event which was organized on the theme "Think MICE, Think Business Events" brought together some key individuals within the events industry in Ghana to share key insights on their industry.



Mr Poku noted that many companies in the events industry had invested in their equipment and human resource, which led to the attraction of more conferences to Ghana and a growing interest in MICE locally.



"Over the years, investments made by companies by means of staff training, and the procurement of modern equipment has led to an improvement in the technical aspects in the organisation of our events.



"Our institutions have continuously trained people over the years and this has reflected in their work.



It is, therefore, not a coincidence that Ghana has one of the largest capacities in terms of translators, who play a critical role at many functions," he said.



Mrs Theresa Ayoade, EMPAG President and Chief Executive Officer for Charterhouse Productions, speaking on the need for collaborations said: "Ghana is privileged to be positioned as a MICE Hub in West Africa.



However, there is the need for stronger collaborations between the private and public sector to increase the market confidence reposed in Ghana's MICE industry by many people.



These collaborations, she explained, would go a long way to turn around the fortunes of MICE in Ghana.



On his part, Pa John Dadson, Curator of 'Do Ghana Festival' cited data collection to be a major setback within the tourism industry.



Many event practitioners or companies, she said, were not keen on sharing data pertaining to their businesses for a variety of reasons.



"Data collection is a difficult conversation in the tourism industry as many event practitioners and companies feel that their information would be shared with government or their competitor.



This sometimes poses challenges in the bid to get a true representation of our industry, in terms of capacity, for presentation to government and sometimes investors," she added.



The Events and Meeting Professionals Association of Ghana (EMPAG) is a coalition of Event Management practitioners and is noted for its advocacy for protection and growth of the events management industry in Ghana.



It supported the Graphic Communications Group to host the 2nd Graphic 'Do Ghana' Travel Festival webinar with focus on MICE sector, the statement said.



Other supporters were; Asaase Radio, Ghana Tourism Authority, Bentsifi, Grand Arena, Roam Ghana, Oxygen and the Department of Hospitality & Tourism Management, University of Cape Coast.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.