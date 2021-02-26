Business News of Friday, 26 February 2021

Importers call for strict regulation of shipping industry

Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, Minister-designate for Transport

The Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana is calling on the Minister-designate for Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah to set up an Authority to regulate the operations of international shipping lines at the country ports.



This according to the Executive Secretary, Samson Asaki Awingobit, it will increase the oversight control of the industry.



Mr Awingobit made the call following the recent increment in shipping lines rates expected to take effect on March 1.



“There is no institution that can tell them that what you are doing is wrong therefore we need a proper regulation which will be the way to go” he said in an interview with TV3.



He stressed that the timing was inappropriate explaining a number of importers are still facing severe hardships, stressing that it will further increase the cost of doing business at the ports.



Samson Awingobit appealed to the minister-designate to invite all relevant stakeholders over the issue to discuss further in the interest of the nation.