Business News of Thursday, 18 February 2021

Source: 3 News

Importer directed to recall contaminated pet foods from Ghanaian market

The recall is due to the presence of high aflatoxin

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has alerted the public about the recall of various brands of pet foods manufactured in the United States of America by Midwestern Pet Foods.



The recall is due to the presence of high aflatoxin, which has caused the death of 70 dogs and illnesses in 80.



A press release issued by the Authority listed the pet foods as Pro Pac Originals, Sportmix, Splash Pet Food, Sportstrail Pet Food and Nunn Better Dry Dog and Cat Foods.



On the packaging of some of these products are batch numbers 17/10/21/05/L3 and 12/11/21/05/L2, registration OK-PFO-0005 and expiry dates on or before July 9, 2022 with facility number ’05’ found at found at the end of the Date Code.



“In view of the above, those who are in possession of these pet foods are being directed to return the products to the importer, place of purchase or any of the FDA offices across the country.



“The FDA is on high alert market surveillance to ensure that the rest of these contaminated products are removed from the market.”



The importer, Doggie Dog World Enterprise, has, therefore, been directed to recall the products from the Ghanaian market.