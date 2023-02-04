Import ban on second-hand appliances: We will not agree if you impose directive on us - GUTA

Business News of Saturday, 4 February 2023

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has declared its unwillingness to allow government impose a ban on second-hand appliances directive on them.



This was made known by the President of the Association, Dr Joseph Obeng.



In a press briefing organized by the Concerned Second-Hand Dealers Association, Dr Joseph Obeng, said that they will not allow a ban on used goods, adding that no member of the association will consent to the government’s directive.



“The fact that there’s going to be a ban; a total ban on used goods, it’s not going to be accepted by us and that nobody is going to allow,” he said.



Dr. Obeng added that if government forcefully imposes the directive on them, the association will also “come in with force as citizens of the country” and fight back.



According to him, the fact that something is new and produced somewhere does not necessarily mean that thing is new or not used and that the association has had discussions regarding the pronouncement and it lies on them whether to go for the used or unused goods.



“Our dialogue has established that there are certain things that are unwholesome. So, the onus lies on us to use science, standards, regulations to determine what is unwholesome and not to just lumb up and that one it is not scientific because the fact that something is new that is produced somewhere with shoddy components does not make it very new,” the GUTA President stated.



Dr. Obeng furthered that the association will reengage the Energy Commission to enable them to iron out most of the deviances.



