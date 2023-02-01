Implementation of first quarter electricity tariff review begins February 1

Business News of Wednesday, 1 February 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Electricity Company of Ghana, ECG says it will commence the implementation of the new electricity tariff for the first quarter of this year from Wednesday, 1st February 2023, as announced by the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission, PURC on 16th January 2023.



The Company stated this in a statement in Accra.



In the statement, ECG said it has catalogued all unit consumptions and the expected cost in a “Reckoner” which clearly explains how the tariff is applied and billed.



The statement explained that individual customers’ tariff percentage increase will depend on customer classification and consumption category.



The Reckoner will be displayed at all districts and customer service centres nationwide to guide customers on their electricity purchases.



The company said it has established customer help desks in all our districts and customer service centres to assist and explain to customers as well as reconcile any challenge that they may face.



While assuring customers and stakeholders of its commitment to ensuring a smooth implementation of the new tariff, ECG advised customers to conserve energy and spend less on electricity.





