Implement policy to restrict sports betting in Ghana – Ato Forson tells government

Member of Parliament for Ajumako Enyan Esiam constituency, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has urged government to implement a policy that bans the youth from engaging in sports betting.



His comments come after government in its 2021 budget announced a revenue loss of GH¢300 million due to leakages in the gaming sector. Owing to this, Caretaker Finance Minister, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu disclosed government’s resolve to introduce a tax in the sector.



But the Ranking Member of Parliament's Finance Committee, Dr Ato Forson believes a policy to restrict sports betting, if adopted, would be prudent as opposed to introducing taxes in the sector.



“Ghana today, we are complaining that this gambling is destroying our youth. I have read a number of articles on this. I would have thought the government will come out with a policy to restrict gambling and to even ban it,” he stressed.



“To run a country is not all about money. You need to preserve society as well,” the MP stressed.



The former deputy finance minister has therefore proposed government must rather leverages on the passage of the Tax Exemption Bill instead of taxing individuals and businesses.



“Exemption Bill alone can rake in 2.5 percent of GDP. Instead of government of Ghana going back to push that Exemption Bill; they have decided to tax us because that is easy” he expained.