If you're experiencing 'dumsor' check your high outage - ECG to customers

Business News of Wednesday, 22 March 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

If you're experiencing power outages in your area, it might be due to an increase in various gadgets at home.



Some areas in Accra have been experiencing continuous power outages popularly known as 'Dumsor'.



The Chief Executive Officer of the Intercity State Transport Corporation (STC), Nana Akomea contributing to a panel discussion on Tuesday's edition of Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' criticized ECG for continuous dumsor in his area.



"If there's a problem we should be informed. How is that difficult? No Announcement Why??? If it's happening let people be aware. It's annoying," he lamented.



The Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana, Samuel Dubik Mahama speaking in a one-on-one interview on the same platform, Monday, explained the 'dumsor' is due to "transformer overload".



"We have enough generation capacity . . . the current power outages in some areas are due to transformer overload which is due to our taste. If our taste increases and we start buying various gadgets to be used at home, we need to inform the distributor to either add another transformer to support the load or upgrade the existing one," he indicated.