Business News of Sunday, 4 October 2020

Source: GNA

Iduapriem Mine to set up soap production factory

The ultra-modern factory is 85 percent complete

As part of efforts to provide sustainable economic opportunities to help boost income levels of women in its host communities, AngloGold Ashanti (Iduapriem) Limited has commenced construction of a soap production factory in New Tokunaso in the Prestea-Huni Valley Municipality.



The ultra-modern factory, which is 85 percent complete, will have an office, raw materials sculpturing area, processing area, packaging area and products storeroom, among other facilities. Products from the factory will include liquid soap, carbolic, bar soap, bleach, disinfectants and hand sanitizers.



Work on the US$78,197.49 facility, equivalent to GH¢445,726, commenced in June 2020 and would be completed and handed over in October 2020.



Senior Manager, Sustainability for Iduapriem Mine, Mr Stephen Adjei, said the factory would be operated by the New Tokunaso Women’s Group, a 12-member group who received training in sustainable livelihood programmes and other interventions from the company on completion.



He said the Mine had supported the group to register as a business entity with the Registrar-General’s Department, under the business name Adwenpaye Association, and already have some products on the market certified by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA).



According to Mr Adjei, the Mine provided the group with start-up kits required to produce assorted soap and detergents.



The group was subsequently awarded a contract by the company to produce and supply certified liquid and carbolic soaps for handwashing purposes across the Mine and host communities as part of its COVID-19 response initiatives, which yielded about GH¢ 27,360 to the beneficiaries.



He added that the construction of the soap factory forms part of the expansion programme to increase the number of beneficiaries along the value chain.



He reiterated that the New Tokunaso Soap Project is part of the many other initiatives under implementation by Iduapriem Mine to address the unemployment situation within its host communities to create a sustainable future of shared value with all stakeholders.

