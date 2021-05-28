Ibistek introduces newly built Takoradi Oil Jetty to CBOD members

Business News of Friday, 28 May 2021

Source: CBOD

Ibistek Limited, an engineering consultancy firm, has introduced the newly built Takoradi Oil Jetty to members of the Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors.



The automated jetty was constructed following a concessional agreement between the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority and Ibistek Limited.



The project is part of an expansion programme led by Ibistek Limited. The new jetty has five loading arms for diesel, petrol, bitumen, heavy fuels and LPG and has a pipeline of about 1.5km to a manifold area which will connect to tank farms.



The National Petroleum Authority has granted a test and run permit for the Takoradi Oil Jetty to commence operations. The permit will last till the end of July, according to the Director of Engineering at Ibistek Limited, Peter Debrah, speaking on a video call with members of the Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors.



Speaking on the same video call, the Ibistek Group CEO, Dr Felix Sackey said: “There are also sludge tanks available and efficient pipe sizes which will enable the facility to deliver the products very quickly to save stakeholders a lot of money in terms of vessel time at the harbour.”



The automated jetty will be capable of discharging in excess of 80,000 tonnes, a vast improvement on the 20,000 tonnes which it was previously discharging.



Alpha Welbeck, Director, PPR at the National Petroleum Authority says the construction of the Takoradi Oil Jetty has come at the right time.



“The oil jetty remains a key infrastructure to the value chain as far as petroleum product supplies are concerned,” she said. “This new installation by Ibistek and Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority is very key to the industry. The installation has come at the right time to address our infrastructural gaps.”



She added: “We expect a very cordial and harmonious working relationship amongst all stakeholders and so far as this new jetty is concerned, we will continue to play our role diligently to ensure stakeholder satisfaction, efficiency and sustainable growth in the industry.”



Chief Executive Officer of CBOD, Senyo Hosi congratulated Ibistek Limited for choosing to improve the oil jetty in Takoradi.



“This facility should significantly be curing the challenges we have as far as cost and the size of vessels we can take in Takoradi which has been a major bottleneck. So, I say that is a great job done there. Ibistek with what you have done, what we’ve seen, it’s a big step.”



Mr. Hosi called for stakeholders to ensure transparency and visibility in the operations of the jetty at Takoradi.



“We must bear in mind that we have the Dangote Refinery coming up. Ghana is heavily over-tanked, there’s a lot of opportunities that may come with these facilities,” he said. “So besides compliance to international standards, there should be visibility and transparency in the management of these facilities to ensure that traders can freely operate in a very predictable manner.”