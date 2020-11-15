Business News of Sunday, 15 November 2020

IPPs threaten to shutdown over unpaid debts

Independent Power Producers in the country have threatened to shut down their operations over unpaid debts by the government.



In a ‘notice of shutdown’ letter to the CEO of the Ghana Grid Company, the power producers noted: “we would like to inform you about our firm resolve to withdraw our services in the coming days’ Ad Infinitum.”



The letter signed by its CEO, Elikplim Kwabla Apetorgbor stressed: “this action follows our demand on the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and Government of Ghana (GoG, to settle at least Mb of our overdue receivables worth about USD1Billion, as a matter of urgency and priority.”



“The respective Central Control Rooms (CCRs) of the IPPs are expected to communicate with the GRIDCo’s Systems Control Centre, please. Any inconvenience is deeply regretted, Sir,” it added.



The ministry of energy was copied in the letter.

