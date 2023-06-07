IMF staff to visit Ghana to assess Economic Recovery programme on June 7

Business News of Wednesday, 7 June 2023

A mission staff from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is expected to arrive in Ghana today, Wednesday, June 7, to assess the approved Economic Recovery Programme from the Fund.



The team is expected to engage with the Bank of Ghana, the Finance Ministry, and other stakeholders for a week.



According to the deal, the IMF will review Ghana’s programme after every 6 months.



Therefore, this will mark the first assessment by the Fund following the approval on May 17, 2023.



After the approval of the deal, the initial disbursement of $600 million hit the Bank of Ghana’s account on May 19, 2023.



The $3 billion loan will be distributed in tranches within three years, subject to various reviews and evaluations by the IMF Executive Board.



