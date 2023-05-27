IMF programme expected to be sent to parliament for approval – IMF rep

Business News of Saturday, 27 May 2023

The Resident Representative of the IMF, Dr. Leandro Medina, has stated that the government is expected to present its IMF programme to the government for consideration through a Memorandum.



According to him, this will be done to establish the fine details of the programme, and also to ensure that it stipulates what the $3 billion loan will be used for.



“My understanding is that a Memorandum will be prepared by the government and later sent to parliament, mainly explaining a new financing from the IMF has arrived and how it will be used,” he is quoted by myjoyonline.com.



Dr. Medina noted that some items included in the 2023 budget, including the approval of some new taxes, showed that parliament knows about the deal.



“In that sense, parliament has been informed about the deal and has been passed,” he said.





